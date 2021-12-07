Power Outage: Problem at substation leaves parts of Bluebonnet in the dark

BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, a power outage has impacted the Bluebonnet-Siegen area.

As a result of the outage, several traffic lights have been knocked out and traffic on Airline Highway is backed up in both directions.

The following traffic lights are not working:

-Bluebonnet Boulevard at Jefferson Highway

-Airline Highway at Bluebonnet

TRAFFIC ALERT- Power outage has knocked out several traffic lights on Airline and Bluebonnet south of I-12. Backups are heavy! — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) December 7, 2021

According to Entergy's outage map, just over 1,4000 people are in the 70809 zip code have been affected by the outage.

WBRZ spoke with Entergy and a representative said the outage has been traced back to a problem at a substation.

Entergy confirmed that crews are currently on-site at the substation, working to reroute power back to customers through field switching.

More information is expected as Entergy continues to address the issue.

Check back here for updates.