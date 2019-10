Power outage in East Baton Rouge parish and surrounding area

BATON ROUGE - Entergy and Demco have reported power outages to customers around the Baton Rouge area.

Entergy says 952 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish have been impacted while Demco reports that 66 locations in Livingston Parish are without power.

Entergy estimates that customers will see their power return around 11:30 a.m., Friday.