Power outage impacts southern area of Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - According to Entergy, about 91 south Ascension Parish customers have been left in the dark due to a power outage that may take as long as seven days to restore.

The energy company's website says the seven day wait is a result of difficulties in accessing the area, which can only be reached by boat.

Entergy says it's been hard at work since tropical storm Olga hit South Louisiana over the weekend and disrupted service to about 92,000 of the company's customers. So far, crews have restored service to over 79,000 of those customers.

For more information, visit Entergy's website by clicking here.