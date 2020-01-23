Power outage affects nearly 900 residents, early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A power outage in the North Acadian Thruway/Eden Park area has left nearly 900 residents without lights or heat.

The outage occurred early Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m. and Entergy representatives say crews are patrolling the area to investigate the cause.

Service workers have yet to find a downed powerline or faulty wire, so it's taking longer than usual to get to the root of the problem.

This article will be updated as Entergy continues to assess the situation.