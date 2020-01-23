49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power outage affects nearly 900 residents, early Thursday morning

1 hour 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 January 23, 2020 7:24 AM January 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A power outage in the North Acadian Thruway/Eden Park area has left nearly 900 residents without lights or heat.

The outage occurred early Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m. and Entergy representatives say crews are patrolling the area to investigate the cause. 

Service workers have yet to find a downed powerline or faulty wire, so it's taking longer than usual to get to the root of the problem.

This article will be updated as Entergy continues to assess the situation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days