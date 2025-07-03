Power mostly restored after outage affects over 2,500 in Baton Rouge around Aubin neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Over 2,500 people in Baton Rouge were without power in the Aubin neighborhood off I-12 and Airline Highway Thursday evening, according to outage maps.

Entergy reported six outages in that area with 2,514 customers without power as of 5:38 p.m; as of 8:11 p.m., that number dropped to just over 550 affected.