Power mostly restored after outage affects over 2,500 in Baton Rouge around Aubin neighborhood

2 hours 55 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, July 03 2025 Jul 3, 2025 July 03, 2025 5:41 PM July 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Over 2,500 people in Baton Rouge were without power in the Aubin neighborhood off I-12 and Airline Highway Thursday evening, according to outage maps.

Entergy reported six outages in that area with 2,514 customers without power as of 5:38 p.m; as of 8:11 p.m., that number dropped to just over 550 affected.

