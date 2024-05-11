70°
Power failure knocks out power to hundreds Monday

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 4:46 PM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – About eight-hundred Entergy customers were without power Monday afternoon due to a malfunction at a substation.

The outage was centered around the Monticello community. Areas along Greenwell Springs Road from N. Sherwood Forest to the Comite River were knocked off the grid around 2 o'clock.

Entergy said equipment at a power substation failed and crews were on site making repairs. Power could be out until midnight. 

******************

