Power failure knocks out power to hundreds Monday

BATON ROUGE – About eight-hundred Entergy customers were without power Monday afternoon due to a malfunction at a substation.

The outage was centered around the Monticello community. Areas along Greenwell Springs Road from N. Sherwood Forest to the Comite River were knocked off the grid around 2 o'clock.

Entergy said equipment at a power substation failed and crews were on site making repairs. Power could be out until midnight.

