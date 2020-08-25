80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power companies stage for Hurricane Laura landfall

1 hour 13 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 7:53 AM August 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Power companies are staging utility trucks in Baton Rouge off the interstate. Hurricane Laura is now expected to gain strength to a category three storm prior to a landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border.

Louisiana's Governor John Bel Edwards plans to update the state on the resources activated to respond to Laura prior to landfall Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days