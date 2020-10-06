Power companies prepare for potential statewide outages

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of Hurricane Delta, power companies like Entergy are developing their storm teams.

"We look at historical data to determine the materials we need, as well as how much," David Freese said, a spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana.

This category-four hurricane has the potential to down power lines and cause widespread outages across the state.

Freese says Entergy "hopes for the best but is prepared for the worst."

Those in Delta's path should be prepared as well, making sure they are stocked up on essential items in case of a long-term outage. Entergy recommends having a personal storm plan in place.

While preparations are underway, Entergy is telling customers not to worry. They say they're ready for what ever this powerful storm might bring.

“Restoring power after major hurricanes and going into disaster-stricken areas is what we do. We prepare for this year-long, and we will be prepared for Hurricane Delta,” Freese said.

