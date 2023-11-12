Power being restored throughout south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Crews with Entergy-Louisiana from four states are walking through neighborhoods across south Louisiana, inspecting electrical equipment and working to re-energize lines where it is safe to do so.



As of 5 a.m. Friday, the number of customers without power due to flooding had dropped to just under 6,000 from Tuesday night's peak of more than 32,000 customers. The process of restoring power to the remaining customers will be a slow one, as customers who had received floodwaters in their homes or businesses may have to make repairs to their electrical system before power can be restored.



Customers in the Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Gonzales areas who were not flooded but who are still without power also may have to wait a little longer. Entergy said power cannot be restored to their area until all meters are inspected on their circuit as well as other devices, such as transformers and fuses.