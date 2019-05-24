79°
Pots and Paddles: Annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival set for this weekend

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is set to take place this weekend.

The festival will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center on South Irma Boulevard Friday through Sunday.

The much-anticipated jambalaya cook-off starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Different groups will compete each day ending with the finals on Sunday. The semifinals will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the finals following from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's competition is expected to have nearly 90 contestants. 

In between the cook-offs, there is also a 5K and 1 mile run on Saturday. A car show will run on Sunday. Live music and carnival rides will also happen throughout the festival weekend. 

For more information on the festival, click here

