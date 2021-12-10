82°
Situation under control at LSU after minor chemical spill; no injuries reported

Friday, December 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A small chemical spill discovered inside a building at LSU prompted a brief scare on campus Friday afternoon. 

Around noon, the university posted that a "potentially hazardous" spill was reported at the LSU Life Sciences building. A school spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ that the building had been evacuated. 

An official with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the chemical was later determined to be acetone and the situation was under control. 

No injuries were reported. 

