Situation under control at LSU after minor chemical spill; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - A small chemical spill discovered inside a building at LSU prompted a brief scare on campus Friday afternoon.

Around noon, the university posted that a "potentially hazardous" spill was reported at the LSU Life Sciences building. A school spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ that the building had been evacuated.

LSUEOC: Potentially hazardous chemical spill reported at the Life Sciences Bldg. Avoid area until further notice. — LSU (@LSU) December 10, 2021

An official with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the chemical was later determined to be acetone and the situation was under control.

No injuries were reported.