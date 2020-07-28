Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in the Atlantic

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NINE - first advisory

Read more: https://t.co/UEHGcNcW3a pic.twitter.com/fLeHXz2vtM — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) July 28, 2020

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has formed in the Atlantic.

It is currently located between the western coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm (Isaias) tonight or Wednesday.

Environmental conditions are expected to continue to support the development of this system. The movement is westward to west northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. Regardless of development, locally heavy rain is likely across portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning later today and continuing through Wednesday, especially in the Leeward Islands. These conditions will spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday. and interests on those islands should continue to monitor its progress.

Current forecast models agree that this system will not cause major concern for the Gulf Coast. This storm is expected to stay out in the Atlantic and track northwest east of the US coastline. As the storm develops a well defined circulation, the WBRZ Weather Team will continue to monitor the most recent forecast information. We will be the first to update you on the changing situation.