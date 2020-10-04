Latest Weather Blog
Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 heading for Gulf Coast
Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 has been designated by the National Hurricane Center. The NHC labels a system a potential tropical cyclone before becoming a tropical depression when they expect impacts to land.
PTC #26 is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday as a minimal hurricane and from there continue to track northwest towards the northern Gulf Coast.
The NHC is currently forecasting a Category 2 hurricane at the mouth of the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon. Stay with WBRZ for the latest details.
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City of Zachary auctions off pieces of their history in downtown area
-
Community holds raffle to help save neighborhood bar
-
President Donald Trump begins coronavirus recovery; physician says he is 'doing very...
-
2MAD: Healthcare heroes recognized, rewarded for hard work throughout pandemic
-
Friday night lights are officially back on in Louisiana