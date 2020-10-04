Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 heading for Gulf Coast

Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 has been designated by the National Hurricane Center. The NHC labels a system a potential tropical cyclone before becoming a tropical depression when they expect impacts to land.

PTC #26 is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday as a minimal hurricane and from there continue to track northwest towards the northern Gulf Coast.



The NHC is currently forecasting a Category 2 hurricane at the mouth of the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon. Stay with WBRZ for the latest details.





