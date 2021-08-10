Potential 'Jeopardy!' host defends himself against claims he mistreated colleagues

Mike Richards

Mike Richards, the executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' and top contender among potential hosts for the game show, is defending himself against accusations that he selected himself as the show's next host and that he mistreated co-workers at a previous job, CNN reports.

Though it's true Richards is in negotiations to succeed the late Alex Trebek as host of 'Jeopardy!,' on Monday he sent an internal memo to colleagues confirming that he did not choose himself as host.

Richards wrote, "Discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing."

He added, "...the choice (for Richards to potentially host the series) on this is not my decision and never has been."

According to CNN, this may be accurate, as the person who makes the final casting choice is the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra.

In addition to addressing these topics in the memo, Richards defended himself against accusations that when he was executive producer of 'The Price is Right,' he contributed to an unsavory environment that incited "multiple women" to file lawsuits against the series.

One of the lawsuits claimed Richards reacted poorly when a 'Price is Right' model became pregnant.

In 2010, model Brandi Cochran sued for wrongful termination, claiming she received less work after she informed producers that she was carrying twins.



Cochran said she hesitated to tell her employers she was pregnant out of fear that they'd fire her.



CNN reports that, according to the lawsuit, when Cochran revealed her pregnancy, Richards "put his face in his hands. He asked her twice, in an annoyed tone, 'Twins? Are you serious? ... You're serious?'

After that, Cochran was booked for less work and was repeatedly taken out of acts she would have appeared in before."

One of her twins died in miscarriage while the other was born three months premature with health issues.



Cochran said shortly after this that she was fired.



A jury initially awarded Cochran more than $8 million, but after deciding the jury had been improperly instructed, the judge tossed this out and ordered a new trial.



The case was finally settled in 2016.



This wasn't the only incident made public that involved Richards.



Another 'Price is Right' model, Lanisha Cole, sued the series in 2011, citing wrongful constructive termination, retaliation, sexual harassment and more.



Richards addressed these claims Monday, saying, "I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on 'The Price is Right.'"

"I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone's pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys," Richards said.

Since the 2020 death of beloved host Alex Trebek, a long list of guest hosts have led audiences through 'Jeopardy!' games.

Guest hosts included:



-"Jeopardy!" champ Ken Jennings

-executive producer Mike Richards

-journalist Katie Couric

-talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz

-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

-CNN anchor Anderson Cooper

-"60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker

-former champion Buzzy Cohen

-actress Mayim Bialik

-"Today" host Savannah Guthrie

-CNN medical advisor Dr. Sanjay Gupta

-"Good Morning America" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts

-"Star Trek" and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton

-author and CNBC host David Faber

- Fox sportscaster Joe Buck (scheduled to host on August 13)