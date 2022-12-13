Potential for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms through Wednesday

A strong cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of and along the front, there will be a potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Much colder temperatures will follow.

WATCH LIVE NEWS HERE

TONIGHT: Tonight will be cloudy with increasing south winds of 10-15mph. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. While it may not be raining constantly, or even often, any storm cells that do develop will have lots of energy to tap and could quickly become severe. While most areas will not have a problem, especially because this is nighttime activity, it is really important to have at least two ways to receive alerts overnight such as your mobile phone Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and WBRZ WX App.

WEDNESDAY: A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to slow its eastern progress on Wednesday morning. As rain starts up, a FLOOD WATCH will go into effect and last until the heavy rain moves out. While the leading edge will still be capable of strong, gusty wind, the biggest issue will likely become heavy rain. Repeated downpours could lead 3 to 5 inches of rain in some places which could cause street and poor drainage and even rapid rises on the smaller creeks and streams. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 70s until the cold front passes during the afternoon and evening.

WHAT 2 KNOW:

-HEAVY RAIN - slow moving storms could dump 3-5 inches in a few hours, street, poor drainage and creek flooding possible

-SEVERE WEATHER - possible through Wednesday afternoon

-HOLIDAY DECORATIONS - lightweight and vulnerable to gusty wind, strongly secure or move them before storms

-BE WEATHER AWARE - have a way to receive weather alerts, know the safest place to go during warning

SAFETY: Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. If a flash flood warning is issued, do not drive on flooded roads and avoid low lying areas. For more on severe weather safety, CLICK HERE.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will return below average temperatures for the first time in almost two weeks. Beneath mainly clear skies, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few clouds will return over the weekend. By Sunday or Monday, some light showers could enter the forecast. Overall, this does appear to be the beginning of a large scale pattern change which will keep warmer temperatures out of the area for a long period of time. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather