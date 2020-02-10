Potential adopter stole dog during Krewe of Mutts parade, shelter says

BATON ROUGE - A woman allegedly stole a dog up for adoption from a weekend event in downtown after taking the animal for a walk.

The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society says the theft happened Sunday during the Krewe of Mutts parade. The organization says a potential adopter took the dog, Bonnie, for a walk but never came back.

In a plea on social media, the humane society says the woman, reportedly named Veronica, walked off with the animal near downtown Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.

Bonnie is described as a 9-month-old female heeler mix weighing about 40 pounds.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the humane society at at 225-229-6787 or 225-721-0239.