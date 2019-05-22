83°
Pot left unattended on stove causes 72nd Ave. house fire
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a house fire in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the call came in around 7:35 a.m. for a fire at a house on 72nd Avenue. At the scene, firefighters found the kitchen of the home on fire.
The fire was caused by a pot that was left unattended on the stove. The resident stated he was cooking and fell asleep. He woke up to the fire. Officials say the man was able to escape unharmed.
Crews were able to contain the blaze. The rest of the home received smoke damage.
By 7:51 a.m., the fire was considered under control.
