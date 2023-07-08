Pot activists smoke outside the White House

WASHINGTON - Activists smoked marijuana outside the White House to send their message that the drug shouldn't be considered dangerous.



Protesters planned to display a 51-foot-long inflatable "joint" at Saturday's demonstration. However, protest organizer Adam Eidinger said the Secret Service wouldn't allow it, citing security concerns.



Possession of up to 2 ounces of pot is legal in the nation's capital, but smoking in public is illegal. However, U.S. Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose says her agency made no arrests. Eidinger said police "were very respectful."



Protest organizers say President Barack Obama should remove pot from the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances, which includes heroin and other addictive drugs. Obama has maintained that pot advocates should try to lobby Congress to pass a bill reclassifying the drug.