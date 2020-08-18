Postmaster general suspending 'operational' changes at USPS amid concerns over mail-in voting

The head of the United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that he is putting a hold on "operational initiatives" that have led to widespread concerns over the nation's capacity for mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that the USPS is suspending all of those changes until after the election. DeJoy says the service will also have additional resources on standby starting in October that will help meet any unforeseen demand.

"I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election," the statement read in part. "In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded."

DeJoy is scheduled to appear before the Senate Friday to testify on the matter as well as recent delivery delays and service charges that stoked concerns among lawmakers and U.S. citizens. Those concerns are also magnified with the coronavirus pandemic expected to cause a greater-than-ever reliance on mail-in voting this election.

You can read the full statement here.