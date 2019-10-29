Latest Weather Blog
Post-Olga power restoration hindered by fallen tree in Hammond
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Since Saturday, Entergy personnel have been hard at work in efforts to restore power to Tangipahoa parish residents post-tropical storm Olga, but efforts were interrupted when a large tree fell in a residential area of Hammond, early Tuesday morning.
Entergy officials shared an update via Facebook, saying approximately 1,800 customers were still without power on Monday night. The post went on to explain that as crews were in the process of power restoration, the tree fell, taking down wires and causing additional outages in the parish.
According to the Advocate, Parish President Robby Miller said the area most heavily impacted by the fallen tree was around Vineyard Road, behind Hammond's airport. Residents in this area, once again, find themselves without power.
Entergy has assured customers that crews are making repairs as quickly as possible. For updates on current outages and restoration via Entergy, click here.
More News
News Video
Rezoning of Ascension Schools
"Didn't even take one step", Veteran angry at postal worker's attempt to...
House where woman was shot and killed last month destroyed in overnight...
Teacher arrested in child rape investigation to remain jailed without bond
Tire-shredding program a step closer to ease blight problems in north Baton...