89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Post Office resumes delivery service to some in Denham Springs

3 years 10 months 6 days ago Thursday, August 18 2016 Aug 18, 2016 August 18, 2016 3:11 PM August 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Postal Service says people who live on accessible roads in Denham Springs can expect mail delivery to resume as soon as Thursday.

Customers in the 70706 zip code were directed to pick up their mail at the Baton Rouge Mail Processing Plant on Bluebonnet Road after recent flooding devastated the community. Now, some service is returning with more routes being added as conditions improve.

P.O. Box customers in Denham Springs were instructed to continue to pick up their mail at the Bluebonnet site. Customers are still able to pick up their mail with proper identification there. Individuals needing retail services can visit the Denham Springs Post Office each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and utilize a mobile retail unit on site.

The mobile unit will only be selling stamps and other services including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and First through Fourth-class postage. The unit will not be handing out customer mail. It must be retrieved at 8101 Bluebonnet Road if your service has not returned yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days