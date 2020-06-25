Post Office resumes delivery service to some in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Postal Service says people who live on accessible roads in Denham Springs can expect mail delivery to resume as soon as Thursday.

Customers in the 70706 zip code were directed to pick up their mail at the Baton Rouge Mail Processing Plant on Bluebonnet Road after recent flooding devastated the community. Now, some service is returning with more routes being added as conditions improve.

P.O. Box customers in Denham Springs were instructed to continue to pick up their mail at the Bluebonnet site. Customers are still able to pick up their mail with proper identification there. Individuals needing retail services can visit the Denham Springs Post Office each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and utilize a mobile retail unit on site.

The mobile unit will only be selling stamps and other services including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and First through Fourth-class postage. The unit will not be handing out customer mail. It must be retrieved at 8101 Bluebonnet Road if your service has not returned yet.