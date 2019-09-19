Post office facility's roof collapses amid rain in Houston

Photo: Houston Fire Department

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three people sustained minor injuries when the flat roof of a post office facility in Houston collapsed amid heavy rains.

The Houston Fire Department was responding to the scene Thursday morning. Fire officials said the collapse happened in a mail distribution area.

Fire officials said the building was occupied but "everyone made it out."

Photos and video from the scene showed that part of the roof was caved in and part of an outside wall had fallen into a parking area, damaging at least one vehicle.

Fire officials did not immediately say what they believe caused the collapse.