Post-New Year traffic: Delays throughout much of Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - A combination of rainy weather and post-holiday travel is making for a tumultuous commute Thursday.
Westbound traffic has been particularly slow on I-10, with multiple delays from the Mississippi River Bridge all the way through Ascension Parish.
Drivers will find plenty of delays approaching the I-10/110 split. An accident is also causing major delays on I-10 W near Highland Road. That traffic is backed up all the way toward Gonzales.
Power outages are also causing problems with traffic lights on some roadways, including Airline Highway.
Traffic signals are now flashing red on Airline Hwy (US 61) at Barringer Foreman Road. Expect delays. Use caution— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 2, 2020
