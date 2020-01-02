74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Post-New Year traffic: Delays throughout much of Baton Rouge area

1 hour 42 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 January 02, 2020 1:41 PM January 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A combination of rainy weather and post-holiday travel is making for a tumultuous commute Thursday.

Westbound traffic has been particularly slow on I-10, with multiple delays from the Mississippi River Bridge all the way through Ascension Parish. 

Drivers will find plenty of delays approaching the I-10/110 split. An accident is also causing major delays on I-10 W near Highland Road. That traffic is backed up all the way toward Gonzales.

Power outages are also causing problems with traffic lights on some roadways, including Airline Highway. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days