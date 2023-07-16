85°
Post-flood shakeup of New Orleans agency under way

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 22 2017 Aug 22, 2017 August 22, 2017 7:39 PM August 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The head of a New Orleans agency weathering heavy criticism since flash floods swamped buildings and streets in sections of the city this month has officially resigned.
  
Cedric Grant's resignation from the city's Sewerage and Water Board was announced Tuesday as Mayor Mitch Landrieu introduced an emergency management team for the agency. Grant had earlier said he would retire in the fall, acknowledging that public confidence in the agency was low after flooding Aug. 5 exposed problems with manpower and equipment. The problems included inoperable pumps and damage to power systems instrumental in removing storm water.
  
His accelerated departure makes way for the six-member management team headed by Paul Rainwater.
  
Rainwater has experience in state disaster recovery efforts, including heading the Louisiana Recovery Authority under former Gov. Bobby Jindal.

