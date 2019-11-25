Post cyber attack recovery: Certain taxes due Nov. 20, now due Nov. 27

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana taxpayers with payments due on Nov. 20 have been granted an extension until Nov. 27.

The extension comes as a result of a Nov 18 a ransomware attack that impacted operations and services of Louisiana state government, including the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Officials say no state tax returns or confidential taxpayer information was breached during the attack, but certain services provided by the Department were delayed and as a result, the filing and payment for all tax returns due on November 20, 2019 were granted an extension.

Filing and payment extensions are granted for all tax and fee types with a return due on November 20, 2019. No extension request is necessary.

These tax and fee types include:

Sales and Use Tax (whether filed by dealers or direct marketers); Prepaid Wireless Telecommunications 911 Service Charge; Hotel Occupancy Tax; Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Food and Beverage Tax; Beer Tax; Tobacco Tax; Motor Fuel Tax (including Special Fuels); Wine Direct Shippers Tax; Automobile Rental Excise Tax; and Transportation and Communication Tax.

Officials say tax returns due on Nov. 22, 2019, remain due and may be filed by paper and mailed to the Department.