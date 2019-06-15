Post-2016 flood duplication of benefits issue appears 'fixed,' lawmakers announce

BATON ROUGE - Flooded homeowners from 2016 caught in a duplication of benefits boondoggle are now eligible for Restore Louisiana grants or waivers to receive grants.

Federal authorities approved a "fix" for the so-called benefits issue after Louisiana's Washington delegation haggled over some people not qualifying for grants because they took out SBA loans immediately after the flood to get back on their feet.

New "guidance" was issued by HUD late Friday afternoon on the situation.

The guidance stipulates that those who make below 120 percent of the area-median-income (AMI) will be immediately eligible for the Restore Louisiana grants. Those making above 120 percent AMI will be able to apply for an exemption to receive the grants.

It was not immediately clear when money will be available for those who now qualify.

The governor's office in Louisiana said an official report must be filed federally before funds can be made available. The Business Report reported it may be six weeks and some 7,000 families in the state could qualify.