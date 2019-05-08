Roof damaged, trees down after possible tornado hits Zachary

ZACHARY - The National Weather Service says a tornado possibly touched down in East Baton Rouge on Wednesday evening near the East Feliciana Parish line.

According to the WBRZ Weather Center, the possible tornado hit just before 6 p.m. at the corner of MacHost Road and Pride Port Hudson Road. Part of a roof was ripped from a home, and a tree fell in the same area.

About ten minutes later, more trees fell and windows were blown out in Slaughter on Jacock Road near Lemon Road.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Some tree and structure damage found near Port Hudson-Pride Road in Slaughter from Wednesday afternoon storms | #LaWX @NWSNewOrleans @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/m3mmfE8gAk — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) May 9, 2019

The National Weather Service survey team is investigating the activity to confirm if the damage was the result of a tornado.

