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Possible tornado touches down in Houma as tropical storm blankets southern Louisiana in rain
HOUMA — A possible tornado touched down in Houma on Thursday morning, causing significant damage to homes and businesses.
The storm, a tropical disturbance that blanketed southern Louisiana in heavy rain and caused flooding, scattered debris across several yards. No fatalities have been reported as a result of the possible tornado in Houma.
Tornado warnings were also issued in St. Charles Parish near Luling.
Learn more about the storm and flooding across the state from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.
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