Possible tornado knocks out power, causes damage in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS - A series of storms triggered two tornado warnings in the New Orleans metro area, and knocked out power to almost 7,000 customers in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and other parts of the metro area, WWL-TV reports.

In Orleans Parish, over 3,000 were still without power by 6 a.m., Wednesday, according to an Entergy outage map.

Local meteorologists say a possible tornado may have impacted the area, making its way from Uptown to Algiers Point.

WWL-TV says residents in Broadway near Cohn say some homes are damaged and trees are down after the storm.

The line of storms crept into the area shortly before 2 a.m., initiating a Flash Flood Warning to a region already impacted by heavy rains. WWL-TV notes that some areas saw up to 7 to 8 inches of rain since Monday.

As the early morning storms advanced on the area, a severe thunderstorm warning was followed by two tornado warnings. Areas of rotation popped up in the Uptown/Broadmoor area and traveled to the west bank as another materialized closer to the middle of the city and made its way downtown before traveling toward Algiers Point.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the metro New Orleans area until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

As storms continue to impact south Louisiana, over 7,000 are without power across the state.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.