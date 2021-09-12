Possible tornado damages plant in south La.

NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service says an industrial plant in Iberville Parish may have been damaged by a tornado as heavy storms moved through the area Thursday morning.



No injuries were reported.



Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness officials say the SNF FLO Pam plant about a mile south of Plaquemine reported roof damage around 7:30 a.m. The plant makes water-soluble polymers.



In Breaux Bridge, St. Martin Parish authorities said high wind tipped over a trailer, but the occupant was not injured.



Forecasters say a rain shield that's drenched Louisiana for two days continues to march across southern parishes. Tornado warnings were issued in several areas after radar detected rotation in storm clouds. The heaviest rain was nearing the New Orleans area at mid-morning.



Much of south Louisiana remained under tornado and flash-flood watches.