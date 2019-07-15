Possible tornado damage reported in East Baton Rouge, Livingston parishes Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Witnesses saw a funnel cloud Sunday morning in Baton Rouge amid a tornado warning.

Before 11 a.m., authorities found some damage in the Antioch area. A possible tornado was spotted around Juban Crossing before 11:20 a.m.

Possible tornado damage was also reported in Livingston Parish. Power lines were knocked down along Fore Road. More damage was reported along Sims Road north of Watson. Emergency officials also said there were sightings in Denham Springs and Springfield. Eyewitnesses said there was a tornado-like formation near Juban Crossing, too.



No touchdowns, however, have been confirmed by authorities in Livingston Parish. School officials said none of the campuses were damaged.

No injuries have been reported in either parish.

WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto recorded video while reporting from Ascension Sunday morning of the storm system moving just across the parish line. The ominous storm formation was in the area of reported tornado-like damage in East Baton Rouge. Watch the video above this story.

The National Weather Service also received reports of trees being down in Zachary.

Trees were blown over in East Baton Rouge, too, before lunch Sunday.