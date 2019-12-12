Possible delays expected at 9 a.m. as officials move 18-wheeler from I-10E near Highland Rd.

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Clean up efforts from an early morning accident on I-10 eastbound between the Highland Road and Prairieville exit, just before the Bluff Road overpass, may cause traffic delays around 9 a.m., Thursday morning.

Before 5 a.m., a tractor-trailer ran off the highway and into the tree line.

Though the right lane is currently open, the 18-wheeler remains at the scene of the accident, and Louisiana State Police say they will wait until after 9 a.m. to remove it.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the traffic situation in this area throughout the morning.

