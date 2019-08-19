Positive sample of West Nile Virus found in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE- After collecting 45 mosquito samples in West Baton Rouge, officials say one sample tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department the sample came from the southern end of the parish. Starting this evening crews will begin nighttime spray operations in the Addis area. Daytime larviciding operations will be focused on that area as well.

Residents are advised to take proper precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department tips:

-Wear mosquito repellent if you are going to be outdoors

-Wear long clothes if possible

-Empty or flush all containers around your house weekly

-Remove or treat any standing water on your property

-Avoid activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

-Make sure window and door screens are free of holes

-Seal any cracks around window AC units