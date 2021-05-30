Portland 13-year-old severely burned after attempting TikTok trend

Photo: ABC News

PORTLAND, Ore. - A 13-year-old girl was severely burned after attempting to copy a TikTok video, according to her family.

Destini Crane had to undergo three skin-grafting surgeries after burning her neck and right arm on May 13. ABC News reported that she was trying to follow a TikTok trend where the participant draws a shape with flammable liquid on a mirror and then lights it on fire.

Crane took a candle, lighter and rubbing alcohol into her family's bathroom, where the fire occurred. Her family believes the combination exploded, setting her on fire. After hearing her scream, her mother took her outside and called 911.

Crane has been in intensive care for two weeks with severe injuries, needing rehabilitation to regain use of her arm and full mobility.