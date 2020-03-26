87°
Portion of Springfield under boil water advisory
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued to a certain ares of Springfield in Livingston Parish.
About 400 customers South of I-12 to the north Corporate limits of the Town of Springfield are affected. This does not affect the Town of Springfield or the Village of French Settlement.
Bacteriological samples will be collected on Friday and tested on Saturday.
