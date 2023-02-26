83°
Latest Weather Blog
Portion of southbound I-55 will be closed for hours as truck is pulled from water
MANCHAC, La. -- Southbound Interstate 55 at Manchac will be closed for at least eight hours as crews work to recover an 18-wheeler from the water below.
Trending News
Traffic will be allowed to exit the interstate, travel on the low road and enter I-55 south at Ruddock, State Police Troop B said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands downtown Saturday for city's inaugural 225 Fest
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023