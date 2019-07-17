Latest Weather Blog
Portion of South Flannery Road to close for bridge repairs
BATON ROUGE - Officials announced Wednesday morning that part of South Flannery Road would be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
The closure will be between Old Hammond Highway and Goodwood Boulevard. Officials didn't say how long the repairs would take.
The detour route will be Old Hammond Highway to Sherwood Forest to Goodwood Boulevard.
