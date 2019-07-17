Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Portion of South Flannery Road to close for bridge repairs

1 hour 54 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 9:29 AM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Officials announced Wednesday morning that part of South Flannery Road would be closed for emergency bridge repairs.

The closure will be between Old Hammond Highway and Goodwood Boulevard. Officials didn't say how long the repairs would take.

The detour route will be Old Hammond Highway to Sherwood Forest to Goodwood Boulevard.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days