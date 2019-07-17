Portion of South Flannery Road closed for bridge repairs

BATON ROUGE - Officials announced Wednesday morning that part of South Flannery Road is closed for emergency bridge repairs.

The closure will be between Old Hammond Highway and Goodwood Boulevard. Officials didn't say how long the repairs would take.

Fred Raiford, Director of Transportation & Drainage, tells WBRZ thousands of cars cross the bridge daily. Authorities are expecting traffic to be heavily affected by the closure.

Raiford says repairs should take six to eight weeks to complete, but work won't begin for another three to four weeks.

The detour route will be Old Hammond Highway to Sherwood Forest to Goodwood Boulevard.