Portion of LA 70 closed in Assumption Parish while workers set up anti-flood measures

NAPOLEONVILLE - Officials are temporarily closing part of LA 70 while DOTD installs aqua dams for flood prevention.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, the highway will remain closed at LA 69 from Friday afternoon until 6 p.m. That road will be closed again at 8 a.m. Saturday until work is completed.

Drivers are advised to take LA 69 and LA 996 as alternate routes.