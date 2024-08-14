93°
Latest Weather Blog
Portion of La. 621 in Gonzales shut down after truck drove into utility pole
GONZALES — La. 621 at Mimosa Lane was closed in Gonzales after a truck drove into a utility pole on Wednesday.
The truck crash only involved one vehicle and only minor injuries were reported, Ascension Parish deputies said.
Trending News
Drivers can expect delays traveling in the area. Residents may also experience power outages as Entergy crews repair the downed pole.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?
-
Gordon McKernan holding billboard design contest for Louisiana residents
-
Man sentenced to 70 years after conviction in one of the largest...
-
Several mailboxes in Central filled with dead fish, old food
-
Central plans to keep Veteran's Memorial open after sharing it will stop...