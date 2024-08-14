93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Portion of La. 621 in Gonzales shut down after truck drove into utility pole

2 hours 7 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2024 Aug 14, 2024 August 14, 2024 5:11 PM August 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — La. 621 at Mimosa Lane was closed in Gonzales after a truck drove into a utility pole on Wednesday.

The truck crash only involved one vehicle and only minor injuries were reported, Ascension Parish deputies said.

Trending News

Drivers can expect delays traveling in the area. Residents may also experience power outages as Entergy crews repair the downed pole.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days