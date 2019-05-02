Portion of Government Street shut down following accident

BATON ROUGE - Police have closed a portion of Government Street after a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, resulting in a crash.

Sources tell WBRZ a silver sedan reportedly ran a stop sign on Government Street near Mouton Street and was hit by a box truck. Officials have closed the roadway in both directions to assist. Drivers should plan to take an alternate route this afternoon.

There's no word on injuries.