Portion of Government Street closed to traffic next weekend

BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Government Street will be closed near downtown will be closed next weekend.

DOTD says the roadway will be closed between 12th Street and 15th Street while crews do work on the railroad crossing in that area. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. May 1 and last until 6 a.m. May 4.

Drivers are recommended to use Florida Boulevard as a detour.