Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Portion of Government Street briefly shut down following accident

Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Police closed a portion of Government Street on Thursday after a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, resulting in a crash.

Sources tell WBRZ a silver sedan reportedly ran a stop sign on Government Street near Mouton Street and was hit by a box truck. Officials closed the roadway in both directions to assist. It was reopened sometime Thursday evening.

There's no word on injuries.

