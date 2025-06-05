Port Vincent home a total loss after Thursday fire; no injuries reported

PORT VINCENT - A home is a total loss after a large fire claimed it Thursday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 posted pictures of the fire that happened on Cove Lane.

The scene was under control as of 2:20 p.m., the district said. There were no injuries, but the home was considered a total loss.

The Galvez-Lake, St. Amant and Ascension Parish 7th District Fire Departments, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 and 9 and the Port Vincent Police Department also responded.