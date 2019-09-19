Port of New Orleans looking at former Avondale Shipyard

NEW ORLEANS- The Port of New Orleans is looking at whether a portion of the former Avondale Shipyard on the Mississippi River could be put to use as a breakbulk cargo terminal.



The 260-acre shipyard closed 15 months ago.



Officials say the site was designed for building ships, not moving cargo, and the cost of converting the facility would be considerable.



Port CEO Gary LaGrange tells The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/1VzaROS) they are conducting an engineering study to determine the feasibility and cost of converting a 32-acre portion of the former shipyard into a wharf for breakbulk cargo such as steel and other metals.



Depending on the outcome of the engineering study, another study would look into what the market might support and what private partners might be interested in bringing the sprawling facility back to life.