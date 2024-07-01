96°
Port Hudson-Pride Road Bridge closed until further notice

29 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

ZACHARY– The Department of Transportation and Drainage announced Monday that Port Hudson-Pride Road over White Bayou will be closed starting tomorrow until further notice.

Officials say drivers can use Scotlandville-Zachary Highway and Church Street/High Street to Old Scenic Highway as alternative routes. 

