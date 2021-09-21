82°
Port Barre Police Chief diagnosed with COVID-19
PORT BARRE- The Chief of Police in the St. Landry Parish town of Port Barre Police announced Monday that he has COVID-19.
Chief Deon Boudreaux took to Facebook to say he tested positive for the virus after seeing symptoms Sunday night.
He added that his youngest child is also sick and said he's "sure it'll pass around my household."
Boudreaux said he wanted to inform those who may have been in close contact with him.
Interestingly, he also used the post to address rumors that claimed he was in rehab: "I found that hilarious because I don't even drink, smoke and rarely take over the counter paid meds."
