Port Allen woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend's home
PORT ALLEN— A Port Allen woman is now in jail after she broke into her ex-boyfriend's home and assaulted him.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Holly Leonard, 37, broke into her ex-boyfriend's home Sunday. Deputies say she broke into his home and damaged his car.
She faces charges of home invasion, domestic abuse and criminal damage to property. No bond has been set.
