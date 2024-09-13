89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen road renamed to honor former West Baton Rouge sheriff

1 hour 18 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 4:41 PM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge honored former Sheriff Mike Cazes by renaming a street after him on Friday. 

After nearly 20 years in office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes retired late last year and was replaced by Jeff Bergeron.

Trending News

Northwest Drive in Port Allen was officially renamed to Mike Cazes Road ON Friday morning as a thank-you for his many years of service. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days